Ukraine Receives Confirmation Of Delivery Of 1 Million Additional Doses Of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccines Before Jul

Ukraine has received a confirmation of delivery of 1 million additional Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines before late June 2021 within the framework of the COVAX initiative.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, said this on the air of the Hromadske media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the deputy minister noted that in the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine within the framework of the COVAX.

According to Liashko, Ukraine is also expecting the first lot of 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry is expecting 360,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses and 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine doses under the COVAX mechanism.

On March 30, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine increased by 29.3% over March 29 to 18,668.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, a total of 231,566 people have been vaccinated.

As of March 30, a total of 378,242 people signed up for the vaccination against the Covid-19.

On March 29, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine increased by 9.1 times over March 28 to 14,432.

On March 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 11,226 over March 29 to 1,674,168, and the number of deaths increased by 407 over March 29 to 32,825; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 6.6%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 42.3%.

According to the report, as of the morning of March 31, a total of 1,579,906 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 32,825 fatal cases; 1,313,481 people had recovered.

On March 23, a total of 11,226 new disease cases were recorded, 407 people died, and 6,405 people recovered.

Therefore, as of March 30, the number of newly-infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (11,226 vs. 6,405).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of March 31 was 327,862, up 1.3% over March 30.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (162,291), Odesa region (107,566), and Kharkiv region (103,804).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources