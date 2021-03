The Cabinet of Ministers has imposed a ban on the import of a number of Russian goods into Ukraine, including wheat, sunflowerseed oil, detergents and toilet paper.

This is stated in the government resolution No. 269 of March 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, wheat and a mixture of wheat and rye, sunflowerseed oil, safflower or cottonseed oil, surfactants packaged for retail sale, detergents and cleaning agents, newsprint, uncoated paper and cardboard, hand-cast paper and cardboard, kraft paper and kraft cardboard, multilayer paper and cardboard, corrugated paper and cardboard, toilet paper, handkerchiefs and cosmetic napkins, hand towels, tablecloths and napkins, boxes, boxes, bags, packing bags and other containers made of paper, cardboard, wire made of other alloy steels, tools for drilling rocks or soils, carts and walking balance carts, stamped steel axles, wheels and parts of them, parts of carts, running balance carts and similar carts were added to the list of goods prohibited from importing goods from Russia dated December 30, 2015.

It is noted that the resolution comes into force 10 days after publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on the import of Russian goods from the approved list to Ukraine until December 31, 2021.

In 2017, the previously approved list additionally included items such as polyethylene with a specific gravity of 0.94 or more, as well as polyvinyl chloride not mixed with other substances, ammonium sulfate, a mixture of ammonium nitrate with calcium carbonate or other inorganic substances that are not fertilizers.

In January 2016, a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers came into force prohibiting the import of a list of Russian goods into Ukraine.

The list of Russian goods prohibited for import into the customs territory of Ukraine includes: meat of cattle, poultry and pork (fresh, chilled or frozen), meat and edible meat offal, salted or in brine, fish and crustaceans, dairy products, processed cheeses, coffee, tea, food mixtures, confectionery and bakery products, potatoes, baby food, pasta, sauces, flavors and condiments, beer, alcohol, vodka, food for cats and dogs, filter cigarettes, skin cleansers, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, rodenticides, equipment for railways and tramways, diesel-electric locomotives.

