Tupytskyi Declares 2 Land Plots And House In Yalta, House And Apartment In Kyiv, Garage In Donetsk, USD 45,000

Oleksandr Tupytskyi, whose appointment as a judge of the Constitutional Court was canceled by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, declared two land plots and a house in Yalta, a house and an apartment in Kyiv, a garage in Donetsk, USD 45,000 in cash and UAH 3.7 million of salary for 2020.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Tupytskyi has a house with an area of ​​221.5 square meters and two land plots with an area of ​​690 square meters and 126 square meters in Koreiz (Yalta).

He also has the right to use a house (60 square meters) and an apartment (216 square meters) in Kyiv and the right to stay free of charge in a house in Kyiv with an area of ​​493.8 square meters.

Besides, he owns a 750 square meters land plot in Vasylkiv of Kyiv region.

Tupytskyi also owns a garage in Donetsk, and his wife owns an apartment and a land plot in Donetsk.

He declared the right to use the BMW X6, which has been owned by his wife since 2013.

Tupytskyi indicated income as a salary received in the Constitutional Court for 2020, in the amount of UAH 3.7 million (more than UAH 300,000 per month).

He also received UAH 10,320 of assistance with the birth of a child.

He keeps USD 45,000 and UAH 130,000 in cash, as well as UAH 200,000 in a bank account.

His wife keeps USD 11,500 and UAH 100,000 in cash, she has USD 242 in her bank account.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy canceled two decrees of former President Viktor Yanukovych on the appointment of Oleksandr Tupytskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court.

State protection was removed from Tupytskyi as the head of the Constitutional Court.

Tupytskyi and Kasminin appealed to the Supreme Court against the President's decree to cancel their appointment as judges of the Constitutional Court.

In 2020, Tupytskyi denied the concealment of information about a land plot in Crimea and announced that Russia had opened a case against him.

