Russia has deployed up to 12 additional battalion task groups that can be readied for operation in one or two days on the border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak announced this during an address to the parliament, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Up to 12 additional battalion task groups that can be readied for operation in one to two days … have been deployed on the territory of Rostov region," he said.

He also said that the Russian Armed Forces has more than 2,000 military advisers and instructors in the non-government-controlled territories to train special intelligence units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, four Ukrainian military servicemen were killed and two wounded as a result of shelling of Ukrainian positions near Shumy by militants on March 26.

