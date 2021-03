The Verkhovna Rada calls on parliaments of foreign states and international parliamentary organizations to condemn the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, including the latest wave of escalation of the conflict in Donbas.

308 MPs voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No. 5312 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document approved the statement of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.

In this statement, in addition to the aforementioned appeal to the parliaments of foreign states, the Verkhovna Rada also demands from Russia to immediately cease hostilities and unswervingly observe the ceasefire, fully fulfill its international obligations and withdraw its army, mercenaries, and armed formations from the territory of Ukraine, which it heads, provides and finances their weapons and equipment and return to Ukraine full control over its internationally recognized borders.

The parliament also expresses deep condolences to the families of the killed Ukrainian defenders; welcomes the efforts of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to urgently intensify contacts in the Normandy Format in order to encourage Russia to fulfill its obligations as a party to the conflict; calls on the world community to continue and strengthen international political and economic pressure on Russia in order to end the aggression, withdraw foreign troops and weapons from the territory of Ukraine, and fully restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders; appeals to international organizations and international jurisdictional institutions to take all possible measures to investigate cases of serious violations of international law in the course of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, including the commission of crimes of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

The resolution instructed the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, to ensure that the text of this statement is promptly sent to the national governments and parliaments of foreign states, international organizations and their parliamentary assemblies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, militants violated the ceasefire in the zone of ​​the Joint Forces Operation four times, four Ukrainian military men were killed and two were wounded.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources