Rada Adopts Bill On Payment Of UAH-8,000 Financial Assistance To Employees And Sole Proprietors Forced To Susp

The parliament has adopted a bill that provides for payment of UAH 8,000 in one-time financial assistance to employees and sole proprietors whose business sectors are forced to suspend operation during the lockdown.

Bill No. 5300 was adopted by 312 votes, with only 226 required for its adoption, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

These payments will be financed from the state and local budgets and administered by the Pension Fund.

Applications for financial assistance are to be submitted in electronic form via the Unified Web Portal of Electronic Services.

The bill provides for the provision of assistance to insured employees of business entities registered in the regions that are classified as coronavirus "red" zones, using funds from the state budget (UAH 8,000) and local budgets (in amounts stipulated in decision the relevant local government agency).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pension Fund allocated more than UAH 3.6 billion for payment of UAH 8,000 in material aid to 455,525 sole proprietors on December 30.

In total, the Ministry of Social Policy has allocated UAH 8.3 billion for payment of material assistance to sole proprietors (UAH 8,000 each).

