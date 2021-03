The parliament has adopted a bill that provides for allowing privatization of 50% minus one shares in the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company, the Ukrposhta postal company, and the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

The bill No. 4020 was approved by 289 votes, compared with the minimum required 226, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the annexes to the bill, it provides for allowing privatization of 50% minus 1 share in Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Artem holding company, the More shipyard, the Zavod Fiolent private joint-stock company, the Kyiv Automation Plant, Ukrposhta, Ukrzaliznytsia, the Kharton joint-stock company, and the Kyiv-Dniprovske inter-sectoral industrial rail transport enterprise.

In addition, the bill provides for prohibiting privatization of 100% of the shares in the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company, the Ukrenergo national power company, the Ukrhydroenergo state power generating company, the state-owned Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine), the Ukrkosmos operator of satellite telecommunication systems, the Ukrhimtransammiak ammonia pipeline operator, the Eastern ore mining and beneficiation plant, and the Ukrainian Seaports Authority.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to allow privatization of 50% minus one shares in Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Artyomsol state salt mining enterprise (Soledar, Donetsk region), Ukrposhta, and Ukrzaliznytsia.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of state enterprises that are not subject to privatization.

According to the appendix to the relevant Cabinet of Ministers’ directive, the approved list of 22 enterprises in which the state owns at least 50% + one shares that are not subject to privatization include Ukrposhta, Ukrzaliznytsia, Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine joint-stock company, the Ukrnafta oil company, the Artem state company, the Kyiv-based Radar plant, the Mayak plant, and several other enterprises.

