Rada Equates Electronic Passports Of Citizen Of Ukraine And Electronic Passports Of Citizen Of Ukraine For Tra

The Verkhovna Rada has equated electronic passports of a citizen of Ukraine and electronic passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad to paper ones.

A total of 302 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of draft law No. 4355, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft law fixes at the level of Ukrainian law the definition of such concepts as "e-passport" and "e-passport for traveling abroad", as well as the possibility of using electronic passports by citizens of Ukraine after 2021.

The adoption of the relevant draft law is explained by the fact that at the moment the possibility of using such passports is provided within the framework of the implementation of an experimental project provided for by the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, the number of Ukrainian citizens who use electronic passports through the Diia mobile application is about five million people.

That is, the indicated experimental project has a positive dynamics of implementation.

At the same time, the project is temporary, which makes it impossible for citizens of Ukraine to use an electronic passport and an electronic passport to travel abroad after 2021.

The document establishes that such passports are formed at the request of the person in whose name a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of a card or a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad, issued using the registry means, is issued, and can be presented on the territory of Ukraine for identification and confirmation of citizenship, except in cases crossing the state border of Ukraine, except in cases where it is necessary to confirm the identity of a citizen of Ukraine when entering the country; to enter and leave the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine; entry, stay, residence or movement within the border strip, exit to the territorial sea and internal waters of Ukraine.

An electronic passport, an electronic passport for traveling abroad is generated free of charge by means of the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services.

Electronic copies of such passports can be submitted and used in the same cases when the legislation provides for the provision and use of copies of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad.

The procedure for the formation of an e-passport, e-passport for traveling abroad, their electronic copies, and their verification by state authorities, local governments, other legal entities and individuals is determined by the Cabinet.

State authorities and local self-government bodies are obliged to ensure the verification of the e-passport, e-passport for traveling abroad, presented by the citizens of Ukraine.

The law comes into force on 23 August 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the launch of electronic passports for traveling abroad and an ID-card in the Diia application in test mode.

