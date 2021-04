The fight against organized crime in China. Photo by Xinhua.

An online exhibition was launched to showcase China's achievements in its campaign against organized crime, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

The exhibition has included over 1,300 items, including pictures, video clips and interactive programs related to the campaign.

The exhibition can be accessed via the website of CCTV, the state broadcaster.

Organized by China's leading group for the national crackdown on gangs and organized crimes, the online exhibition utilizes artificial intelligence to create virtual moderators and enables audiences to participate in various interactive activities, such as quizzes and online courts.

