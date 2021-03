Constitutional Court’s former head, Stanislav Shevchuk, considers fair the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree on cancellation of the appointment of Oleksandr Tupytskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from Shevchuk.

“It's not an easy question. Of course, under normal conditions, a Constitutional Court judge cannot be dismissed by a presidential decree. But the conditions we have now are abnormal. Tupytskyi along with his group took the Court hostage and is trying to dictate conditions. As in March 2014, instead of making a decision on the Crimean referendum, Kasminin broke the quorum. Then Turchynov, through the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, was forced to appoint new judges, including me, and dismiss the old ones in about the same way," Shevchuk said.

According to him, Zelenskyy did the right thing by cancelling the decree on the appointment of Tupytskyi and Kasminin.

"Law is, first of all, a combination of requirements of justice, and the President here acts as the guarantor of the Constitution in conditions when the Constitutional Court is incapable of performing its functions," Shevchuk stressed.

In this case, according to the ex-head of the Constitutional Court, Zelenskyy used the President's compensatory function.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that Tupytskyi and Kasminin could take a well-deserved rest.

