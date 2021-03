56.6% Of Ukrainians Will Not Take Coronavirus Vaccine Under State Vaccination Program – Poll

56.6% of Ukrainians do not want to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus under the state vaccination program.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Currently, most Ukrainians do not intend to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Asked the question, "Will you get vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) under the state program for vaccination of the Ukrainian population?" 56.6% of the respondents in the poll said they would not get vaccinated, 30.6% said they intended to get vaccinated, and 12.8% said they were undecided.

The Ukrainian Sociological Group polled 1,200 adults via face-to-face interviews from March 15 to 22.

The margin of non-sampling error does not exceed 3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov believes that it is necessary to vaccinate 25 million people to achieve herd immunity in Ukraine.

