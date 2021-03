Dobropillia Mayor Aksionov Wins By-election Of MP In Constituency 50 Of Donetsk Region After Count Of 100% Of

The Mayor of Dobropillia, Andrii Aksionov, nominated by the Poriadok party, won the by-election of a Member of Parliament in constituency 50 of Donetsk region, according to the preliminary data submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) on the content of 100% of the protocols on the voting results.



65.46% (19,949 voters) voted for Aksionov.

His closest competitor was the lawyer Valentyn Rybin from the Sharii Party, who received 13% (3,963 votes).

6.7% of the votes were won by the suspect in the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet, Yuliya Kuzmenko, from the European Solidarity party, 4% - the former deputy chairperson of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Viktoriya Shylova from the Derzhava party, 3% - the chairperson of the Pokrovsk regional state administration Andrii Bondarenko from the Servant of the People, 2.9% - ex-deputy chairperson of the Pokrovskyi district council Nadiya Maslo from the Opposition bloc, 1.7% - former employee of the education department of the Myrnohrad city council of Donetsk region Larysa Revva from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian association, 1.2% - self-nominated Mykola Holovko.

The rest of the candidates received less than 1% of the vote.

The voter turnout in this election was 21.02%.

Officially, the election results must be established by April 12, inclusively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by-elections to the parliament were held in constituency 50 on March 28 due to the fact that its MP Ruslan Trebushkin (non-affiliated) was elected mayor of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, following local election.

