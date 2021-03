The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has put PrivatBank’s former board chairman Oleksandr Dubilet on the wanted list.

A source in the Prosecutor general's Office disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Yes, he has been put on the wanted list,” the source said.

According to him, Dubilet was put on the wanted list because he is hiding from investigators and has never appeared for questioning in connection with the PrivaBank case.

Dubilet is currently located outside Ukraine.

Dubilet is suspected of committing abuses and embezzling UAH 136 million from PrivatBank.

He is the father of Monobank’s co-founder and former minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmytro Dubilet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau recently served Dubilet and PrivatBank’s former deputy board chairman Volodymyr Yatsenko with notification of suspicion of committing abuses.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources