Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 402 To 159,769 On March 28, Number Of Deaths Up 25 To 3,

On March 28, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 402 over March 27 to 159,769, and the number of deaths increased by 25 to 3,334.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

There were 228 women aged 19-89, 154 men aged 18-96, 10 girls aged 11m-17y, and 10 boys aged 3-17 among the people infected with the coronavirus on March 28.

On March 28, Kyiv registered 25 fatal cases.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,334 fatal cases have been registered.

On March 28, a total of 45 people were hospitalized and the rest are staying in self-isolation.

Besides, 217 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 105,118 Kyiv residents have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 374 over March 26 to 159,367, and the number of deaths increased by 35 to 3,309.

On March 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 8,346 over March 27 to 1,652,409, and the number of deaths increased by 178 over March 27 to 32,132; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 30.1%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 12.3%.

According to the report, as of the morning of March 29, a total of 1,579,906 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 32,132 fatal cases; 1,303,500 people had recovered.

