UIA To Conduct Number Of Flights To Tel Aviv From Kyiv And Odesa Until May

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) intends to conduct a number of flights to Tel Aviv (Israel) from Kyiv and Odesa from March 28 to April 30.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the period of restrictions on regular flights by the authorities of the State of Israel, Ukraine International Airlines has already performed a number of flights on the specified route, for which it received preliminary approval from the Israeli authorities. Therefore, UIA will operate the following flights on the Kyiv - Tel Aviv - Kyiv and Odesa - Tel Aviv - Odesa in the period from March 28 to April 30," the statement reads.

So, UIA plans to carry out daily flights to/from Kyiv, to/from Odesa - on Sundays and Thursdays from March 28.

In case of changes in the schedule due to new restrictive decisions of the Israeli authorities in the framework of the termination of flights, UIA will provide additional information.

At the same time, UIA cancels flights PS775, PS776 and PS787, PS788 in the direction from Kyiv and Odesa to Tel Aviv and back on April 1.

It is noted that the airline will offer alternative flights to all passengers of canceled flights, which are planned on the same day or the next.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, Israel allowed airlines to operate flights to the country from Kyiv.

Arrival in Israel is allowed for citizens and residents of Israel, as well as foreigners who have received approval from the Israeli Ministry of Internal Affairs.

