The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture announces that Ukraine will switch to summer time on March 28.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 28, 2021, at 3 a.m., Kyiv time, summer time is introduced on the territory of Ukraine by moving the hour hand by 1 (one) hour forward," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill providing for the consolidation of a single Kyiv time on the territory of Ukraine and a refusal to further switch to summer and winter time.

Members of Parliament wanted to have time to pass the bill on the refusal of the transition to the seasonal time in general until March 25, so that Ukraine would no longer switch clocks on the night of Saturday, March 27, to Sunday, March 28, as provided in accordance with the current legislation.

In turn, the Verkhovna Rada sent for a repeated second reading the bill No. 4201, which proposed to establish and consolidate a single Kyiv time on the territory of Ukraine and to abandon the further transition to winter and summer time.

