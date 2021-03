Servant Of The People's Rating Up 1.3 pp To 20.8%, Europeans Solidarity’s By 0.3 pp To 15%, Opposition Platfor

According to a poll by the Rating sociological group, in March the rating of the Servant of the People party rose by 1.3 percentage points to 20.8%, and of the European Solidarity party - by 0.3 percentage points to 15%, of the Opposition Platform - For life - by 0.5 percentage points to 14.8%, of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association - by 0.1 percentage points to 12.4%.

This is evidenced by the results of the poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, 5% would vote for Strength and Honor and Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy.

Thus, six parties would be elected to parliament.

The rest of the parties do not overcome the 5% threshold required to enter parliament.

In particular, 3.5% of those polled would vote for the Holos party, whose members are MPs of the current parliament.

4.6% of respondents would vote for Oleh Liashko's Radical Party, 3.2% for Vitali Klitschko's Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms (UDAR), 3.1% for Nashi, 2.9% each - for the Party of Sharii and the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association, 2.4% - for For the Future, 2% - for Yatsenyuk's People’s Front, other parties received less than 2%.

The poll was conducted on March 23-24 using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer).

2,500 adult respondents were interviewed in the controlled territories.

The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a poll by the Rating sociological group, in early March in comparison with February, the rating of the Servant of the People decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 19.5%, of the European Solidarity - by 1.5 percentage points to 14.7%, of the Opposition Platform – For Life increased by 0.1 percentage points to 14.3%, of the Batkivschyna - by 0.3 percentage points to 12.3%.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources