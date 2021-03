The Ukrainian military strategy that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy adopted on March 25 provides for replacement of conscription with service in the reserves.

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 121 dated March 25, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Legislative regulation of the transition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other components of the defense forces to a professional basis with replacement of compulsory military service by compulsory service in the military reserves," the section of the document entitled "Goals, Priorities, and Tasks of Implementing State Policy in the Military Sphere, the Sphere of Defense and Military Development" states.

The decree also provides for creation of motivational factors for service in the military reserves and participation in territorial defense, increase of the efficiency of training reservists and conscripts, and creation of a powerful military reserve.

Besides, it provides for creation of an effective system for recruiting and staffing the defense forces with professional, trained, and motivated personnel, improvement of mobilization training, accounting for military-trained human resources, preparation for military service and military-patriotic education of the youth, and introduction of training of citizens for comprehensive defense of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has approved Ukraine's Military Security Strategy.

