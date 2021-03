The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has extended the ban on deboarding and boarding of passengers in Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions until April 6 inclusively.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr and Zakarpattia regions: restrictions on ticket sales, as well as deboarding and boarding in these regions have been extended until April 6 inclusively. At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia is closely monitoring the dynamics of morbidity in the regions and is ready for the appointment of special trips in agreement with the Ministry of Health, and to the restoration of full-fledged passenger traffic in these regions," the statement reads.

It is also reported that in such regions of the "red" zone as Lviv, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv, as well as in the city of Kyiv, the deboarding and boarding of passengers will not be limited.

In Mykolaiv region deboarding and boarding will not be limited until April 1 inclusively.

At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia notes that the situation may change due to the dynamics of morbidity.

According to the statement, also by the decision of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations, Cherkasy region was not assigned to the "red" zone of epidemic danger, therefore, no restrictions in this region will be introduced yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, Ukrzaliznytsia does not intend to limit the deboarding and boarding of passengers in Kyiv, Sumy and Odesa regions.

On March 22, the Cabinet of Ministers handed over to the regional commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations the authority to organize transportation in regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger.

