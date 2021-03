The Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Lhasa has been commissioned to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, a spokesperson said at a press conference, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

Having completed construction and sea trials, the destroyer with hull number 102 was commissioned on March 2, according to Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

The Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Lhasa. Photo by Xinhua.

"The ship is a 10,000-tonne class destroyer independently developed by China", - Ren said, noting that it represents a milestone in the PLA Navy's strategic transformation and development.

The Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Lhasa. Photo by Xinhua.

"It will help the PLA Navy better perform its sacred missions of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests and upholding world peace, stability and prosperity", - Ren added.

The Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Lhasa. Photo by Xinhua.

