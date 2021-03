President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an electoral rating of 23.4% for the next presidential election, the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary faction’s co-leader Yurii Boiko 19.1%, and former president and co-leader of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction Petro Poroshenko 18.5%.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the poll, 23.4% of the respondents who intend to participate in the presidential election and have made their choice are willing to vote for Zelenskyy, 19.1% for Boiko, 18.5% for Poroshenko, 11.2% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association parliamentary faction’s leader Yulia Tymoshenko, 8% for the Strength and Honor party’s leader Ihor Smeshko, 3.8% for former prime minister Volodymyr Groysman, 3.1 % for Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov, 2.6% for television presenter Serhii Prytula, 1.7% for the Radical Party’s leader Oleh Liashko, 1.1% for the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Oleh Tiahnybok, fewer than 1% for other candidates.

The Ukrainian Sociological Group polled 1,213 adults via personal interviews from March 15 to 22.

The statistical margin of sampling error does not exceed 3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the same poll indicates that the Servant of the People party has an electoral rating of 20.8% for the next parliamentary elections, the Opposition Platform - For Life 19.4%, the European Solidarity party 18.2%, and the Batkivschyna party 11.3%.

