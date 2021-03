State Commission On Technogenic And Environmental Safety And Emergency Situations Assigns Mykolaiv Region To "

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations has assigned Mykolaiv region to the "red" zone of epidemic danger from March 27.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations took place today. According to the results, the State Commission decided to establish: from 00:00 a.m. on March 27, the "red" level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Mykolaiv region," he wrote.

Thus, on the territory of Mykolaiv region, restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger should be introduced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations previously assigned the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Odesa, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions to the "red" epidemiological zone.

On March 22, the Cabinet of Ministers established that in regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger, the regional commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations will independently make decisions on passenger traffic.

The Ministry of Health intends to initiate the introduction of a lockdown throughout the country if more than 13 regions are classified as a "red" zone of epidemic danger.

