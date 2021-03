Telephone Conversation Between Biden And Zelenskyy Must Be Backed Up By Actions – U.S. Deputy Assistant Secret

The United States’ Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent expects United States President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold a telephone conversation soon, but it has to be backed up by actions.

Kent stated this in an interview with the Voice of America, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I anticipate that there will be a call between our leaders in the near future. But I believe it is also important to understand that a call, while taken as a symbol, has to be backed up by actions and the issues that we were discussing, the issues that are on the U.S.-Ukraine agenda," he said.

Kent explained that he was talking about the fulfillment of Zelenskyy’s campaign promises.

"We are ready to support Ukraine, defending against aggression from abroad primarily from Russia and from the challenges from within, and that's the reform agenda. You mentioned this administration is putting authority on anti-corruption action and helping democracies thrive because we believe democracies are best placed to address the challenges of the 21st century, and this issue is something that is shared by Ukrainians and Americans," he said.

He also stated the need to deepen reforms and resolve the crisis created by the Constitutional Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy does not feel any tension in relations with Biden.

