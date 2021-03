Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says that on March 25, the first batch of Sinovac vaccine (China), consisting of 215,000 doses, is expected to be delivered to Ukraine.

"According to the information provided by the Lekhim enterprise, we expect the first batch of Sinovac vaccine, it will be 215,000 doses that they bring. Then the rest. According to our legislation, the vaccine must pass control. We will carry out it quickly enough, I think up to 10 days," Stepanov said.

The vaccine is reported to be more than 70% effective.

The manufacturers have already submitted all the necessary documents for this drug.

Stepanov also said that Ukraine does not stop cooperation with the CoviShield vaccine manufacturer; at the same time, a delay in delivery is possible due to the lack of permission for its export from India.

“We do not stop working with our Indian partners to ship the paid and contracted 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine. Indeed, there is a problem with obtaining export authorization from the Government of India. We are working through different channels and have attracted all our diplomatic capabilities. Both the Prime Minister and the President of the country have joined," Stepanov said.

Also, according to the minister, the delivery of vaccines to Ukraine within the framework of the COVAX program - 570,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lekhim intends to supply the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine of the Chinese Sinovac Biotech on March 25.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against the coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine.

