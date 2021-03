SSU Investigating Participation Of Representatives Of Ukrainskyi Vybir In Annexation Of Crimea And Conducting

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is investigating criminal proceedings on the alleged assistance of representatives of the Ukrainskyi Vybir [Ukrainian Choice] public organization in holding an illegal referendum and elections in Crimea in 2014, which led to the annexation of the peninsula.

SSU Speaker Artem Dekhtiarenko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

It was established that the participants in the Ukrainskyi Vybir during the annexation of the peninsula, as well as in the future, actively supported the occupation authorities.

They became representatives of illegal election commissions and precincts in Crimea, participated in the activities of the Samooborona Kryma [Self-Defense of Crimea] illegal armed formation.

The organizers of the Ukrainskyi Vybir imitated the liquidation of 210 chapters that were on the peninsula, but no documents were submitted to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine in this regard.

According to the SSU, the organization continued to carry out activities in Crimea to the detriment of Ukraine's state security.

Only in 2017, the termination of the activities of the chapters of the Ukrainskyi Vybir in Crimea was formalized in accordance with the current Ukrainian legislation.

According to the investigation, these facts may testify to the creation of the appearance of non-involvement of the leadership of the Ukrainskyi Vybir in the illegal activities of its chapters on the territory of Crimea.

At the same time, during the pre-trial investigation, the SSU investigators received irrefutable evidence that the leadership and representatives of the public organization participated in the organization and conduct of an illegal referendum and illegal elections in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol after the annexation of the peninsula by Russia.

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, they are also involved in the commission of other criminal acts.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine are currently conducting investigative actions, in particular searches, within the framework of the launched criminal proceedings under Article 366 (forgery in office) of the Criminal Code.

The issue of serving the participants of the Ukrainskyi Vybir with the suspicion under Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and Article 111 (high treason) is being considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General’s Office announces the investigation of several cases in which the Member of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk is involved.

In 2016, Minister of Justice Pavlo Petrenko asked the Security Service of Ukraine to check the activities of the Ukrainskyi Vybir public association for separatism, initiated by Viktor Medvedchuk, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs initiated a ban on the activities of the Ukrainskyi Vybir in Ukraine.

