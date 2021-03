PGO Asking Court To Send NACB Agent Shevchenko Into Custody And Give Permission To Detain Ex-MP Semenchenko

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) is asking the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to send into custody "non-staff NACB agent" Yevhen Shevchenko and give permission to detain the former Member of Parliament Semen Semenchenko (Samopomich), who are suspected of creating an illegal paramilitary troop.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

There are five suspects in the case, including Shevchenko.

In relation to them, a petition was sent to the court to take them into custody.

In relation to Semenchenko, a request for permission to arrest was sent.

The time for consideration of applications is still unknown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine denies information that Semenchenko and NACBU non-staff Yevhen Shevchenko have been detained.

The SSU served Semenchenko and Shevchenko with the suspicion of creating an illegal paramilitary group.

