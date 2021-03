Cabinet Retains Electricity Tariff For Population At UAH 1.68 Per kWh Until May

The Cabinet of Ministers retains the electricity tariff for the population (UAH 1.68 per kWh) until May.

This is stated in the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of March 24, No. 238, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, this price for electricity will also apply to hostels, apartment buildings (for technical purposes), summer cottages and suburban construction cooperatives, legal entities and religious organizations.

At the same time, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company and the Ukrhydroenergo state energy generating company will continue to sell electricity to the Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise at UAH 150 per MWh, which the enterprise will channel to the needs of the population.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late December 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the preferential electricity tariff for the population from January 1, 2021 and extended the provision on imposing special duties on the electricity market until March 31, 2021.

