China has sent to Ukraine the first batch of CoronaVac vaccine against coronavirus manufactured by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ukrainian Embassy in China on Facebook.

"The first batch of vaccines against COVID-19 from China has been sent to Ukraine," the statement reads.

On March 25, the first batch of 1.915 million doses of CoronaVac vaccines ordered by Ukraine from the Chinese Sinovac Biotech was sent.

It is noted that this vaccine was registered on March 10 by the Ministry of Health, passed all stages of clinical trials that officially confirmed its effectiveness and safety, now it is already widely used to protect the population from a pandemic in China, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Turkey, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and other countries.

The embassy also notes that Sinovac Biotech was founded in 1999 and is currently a world leader in the development and production of vaccines of various types (from hepatitis A and B, chickenpox, H5N1 avian flu, H1N1 swine flu, enteroviruses).

The statement does not indicate the number of vaccines in the first shipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health expected the delivery of 700,000 doses of the CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine of Sinovac Biotech (China) by late March.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine.

