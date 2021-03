China plans to cancel port construction fees and further cut civil aviation development fund levies to lower enterprises' burden and improve business environment, according to the Ministry of Finance, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The port construction fees should be cancelled starting Jan. 1, 2021, according to an online statement released by the ministry.

Meanwhile, civil aviation development fund contributions from airlines will be further cut by 20 percent starting April 1, 2021, on top of a 50-percent reduction that has been implemented earlier, it said.

