Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has restored 118 prominent antique items under five restoration projects lasting three years, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

A staff member arranges the restored chain mail at the Museum of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lei.

The restored items, including collections of different museums as well as those unearthed in Xinjiang, cover textiles, metalware and colored statues, according to the Museum of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A staff member restores an antique item at the Museum of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lei.

These items are about 4,000 years to more than 100 years old.

A staff arranges the restored chain mail at the Museum of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lei.

Among them is a gold-plated bronze Buddha statue from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), with the head separated from the body. The statue underwent a series of repairs, including rectifying the shape, fixing the head and coloring, for future exhibition.

A staff arranges a restored standing man figurine at the Museum of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lei.

Led by the museum, relics repairmen across the region were mobilized to join the restoration.

A staff member restores a clay figurine at the Museum of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lei.

A staff member displays a restored civil official figurine on horseback at the Museum of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lei.

A staff arranges a restored silk robe at the Museum of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lei.

