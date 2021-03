President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved a strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the Russian-annexed Crimea.

This is stated in decree No. 117 of March 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft strategy was previously approved by the National Security and Defense Council, but the essence of the document was not made public.

According to the published text, the basis of the strategy is the implementation of a complex of measures of a diplomatic, military, economic, informational, humanitarian and other nature with a parallel strengthening of defense capability and the development of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Ukraine considers the political and diplomatic path to be a priority in resolving the conflict.

In accordance with the strategy, Ukraine does not recognize the automatic acquisition of Russian citizenship by the residents of Crimea, the results of elections and referendums, and any transactions carried out in the temporarily occupied territory in violation of Ukrainian law.

By all available means provided for by national legislation and international law, Ukraine opposes the legitimization of Russia on the territory of Crimea in order to restore its territorial integrity.

In particular, it forms the evidence base of the crimes of the Russian Federation in Crimea and collects information on moral and material damage to citizens, legal entities and the state in order to recover damages from Russia in court.

Ukraine also defends the preservation and strengthening of sanctions against Russia for the de-occupation of Crimea.

At the same time, Ukraine is taking measures to ensure that the residents of Crimea can exercise their rights and legitimate interests in the social, humanitarian, educational, medical, legal and other spheres in the controlled territory, including opening and developing centers for the provision of administrative services near the administrative border.

To consolidate international efforts to de-occupy Crimea, Ukraine decided to establish the Crimean Platform.

Based on the results of the activities of the Crimean Platform and on the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine is initiating an international negotiation process to determine the modalities for the liberation of Crimea.

