Cabinet Retains Electricity Tariff For Population At UAH 1.68 Per kWh From April

The Cabinet of Ministers left unchanged the electricity tariff for the population (UAH 1.68 per kWh) from April 1.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The price of electricity for Ukrainians will not grow and will remain at the level of UAH 1.68 per kWh. The government supported this decision," he wrote.

Shmyhal added that the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company will continue to supply electricity to the population at a reduced price.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) Valerii Tarasiuk said that the electricity tariff for the population of UAH 1.68 per kWh, most likely, will not increase from April 1.

In late December 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the preferential electricity tariff for the population from January 1, 2021 and extended the provision on imposing special duties on the electricity market until March 31, 2021.

