Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko admits public transport to stop working if the epidemic situation worsens.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that all the restrictions of the "red" zone are in force in Kyiv, but the city has ensured that public transport does not fall under the ban.

"It works in the capital - according to certain regulations and in compliance with safety standards. With no more than 50% of the seats provided for by the technical characteristics of the vehicle. And here I would like to emphasize that public transport during quarantine works exclusively for those passengers who travel to work or on urgent matters. For the people of Kyiv who work in the life support of the city. Crowds in transport - this, I believe, is the irresponsibility of those people who do not follow the recommendations and ignore the rules, that pretend that our situation is normal and there is no virus," said the mayor of Kyiv.

He explained that the decision not to stop public transport was dictated by the need to get to work for people working at critical enterprises in the capital.

“Let me remind you that even during the most difficult period of the first wave of the virus, the subway, for example, was not closed in Milan or New York. But very few passengers traveled in it. Only those who really need to get to work. Therefore, let's be conscious of the situation and the realities in which we have been living for more than a year! Understand all the risks of your own frivolity," Klitschko urged.

He noted that if the situation does not improve, both the authorities in Kyiv and the government will make a decision to stop public transport in the capital.

"But we all remember the indignation caused by this decision a year ago. When the subway did not work, and ground transport carried only passengers with special passes. And I also remind you that, due to the restrictions of the "red" zone, institutions, organizations, enterprises of non-critical areas must transfer employees to work remotely," Klitschko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, the number of cases of coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 1,300 people to 155,336, the deaths - by a record-breaking 49 to 3,163.

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has assigned the city of Kyiv and Odesa region to the "red" zone of epidemic danger from March 23.

