People Walking Alone Not Required To Wear Masks In Parks And Outside In Coronavirus ‘Red’ Zones – National Pol

The requirement to wear masks in parks and outside in cities that have been classified as coronavirus "red" zones does not apply to people walking alone.

The National Police’s spokesperson Yaroslav Trakalo announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"You can walk alone without a mask while maintaining a distance. If there are already two or more people, then it is necessary to wear masks because you expose others to danger (possible infection) in this way (failure to wear masks)," he said.

According to him, it is not necessary to wear masks in parks and outside in cities classified as coronavirus "orange" zones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have not yet fined citizens for not wearing masks in parks and outside in cities classified as coronavirus "red" zones.

