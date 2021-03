The government must learn from the experience of the most successful programs aimed at promoting employment in Germany, Sweden, the United States, and other countries and therefore help Ukrainians with finding jobs amid the epidemic. According to Opposition Platform – For Life MP Serhiy Lovochkin, these measures are needed to reduce unemployment rate which has soared high recently.

"The pandemic made hundreds of thousands of our citizens who used to work abroad return home. But here, the situation is not much better: regular lockdowns force businesses to cut jobs. Altogether, these factors led to mass unemployment rate soaring high. The government must intervene and solve the problem: we need a comprehensive program of job creation," Lovochkin said.

The politician cited Germany, Sweden, the United States, Ireland, and Czech Republic to name a few as examples of countries with these programs in place that succeeded in significantly reducing unemployment.

"These governments have been using various tools from tax cutdowns to career guidance programs. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel, only to learn the experience of successful nations and implement it in Ukraine," the MP believes.

According to the politician, employment issue is an integral part of the problem of Ukraine’s decreasing industrial production.

"This must be a comprehensive approach, and job creation programs must be implemented together with investment attraction for sustainable economic growth. Therefore, a comprehensive program must include peace in the Donbas and the guarantees of the investment safety. It is a complicated but efficient way to do this. The government must realize that receiving taxes from employed citizens is much more beneficial than paying allowances to those unemployed," Lovochkin summed up.

