The High Anti-Corruption Court obliged the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open criminal proceedings on the fact of an alleged illegal takeover of the enterprise by the Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 19, the director of the New Fuel Company enterprise filed a complaint to the NACB about the crime.

The complaint indicated that the Minister of Justice, his first deputy and their subordinates deliberately committed actions aimed at unlawful seizure of the property of the New Fuel Company and other 19 business entities, that is, crimes under Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position), Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 206-2 (illegal seizure of the property of an enterprise, organization) of the Criminal Code.

However, the NACB did not enter the data into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

After filing a complaint to the court on March 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied it and ordered the NACB to initiate criminal proceedings at the request of the New Fuel Company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska believes that a separate nationalization of the largest manufacturer of aircraft engines and gas turbine units, Motor Sich (Zaporizhia), will not significantly affect the investment climate.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources