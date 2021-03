Police Did Not Detain Organizers Of Rally In Support Of Sternenko Suspected Of Hooliganism Near Presidential O

The police did not detain any of the organizers of the action in support of the activist Serhii Sternenko, suspected of hooliganism, near the Office of the President.

The police informed Ukrainian News agency about this.

“None of those who have been served with the suspicion have been detained,” said a National Police officer.

According to him, they have not yet been served with a petition to choose a preventive measure.

A police representative said that it is not yet known when the court will choose a measure of restraint for them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court has placed under house arrest activist Vlad Sord, suspected of hooliganism, who broke windows in the building of the Presidential Office.

The National Police served suspicion of hooliganism to four more activists, including two organizers of the rally in support of Sternenko near the Presidential Office.

