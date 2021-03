CPC membership over 91 million by end of 2019, - official

"The Communist Party of China (CPC) had over 91.9 million members and nearly 4.7 million primary-level organizations as of December 2019", - said a CPC official, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

Fu Xingguo, deputy head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, made the remarks at a press conference of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing.

"The primary-level Party organizations constitute the base for the governance of the CPC and are the foundation for all the Party's work and its capacity to take on challenges", - Fu said.

"The Party organizations at all levels are the pillars in tackling major challenges including epidemic control, poverty alleviation and disaster relief", - Fu noted.

