Kyiv Will Stop Public Transport In Case Of Further Growth Of Coronavirus Diseases - First Deputy Head Of Kyiv

The Kyiv City State Administration will stop the work of public transport and switch to special transport with passes in case of a further increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the capital.

First Deputy Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If the situation does not improve in terms of morbidity and hospitalizations, we will also introduce special passes down to transport stops, switch to a special mode of transport," he said.

According to him, while Kyiv is not planning to introduce passes for travel in transport, but also does not intend to increase the number of vehicles on the routes, despite the limitation of the number of passengers in the cabin.

Povoroznyk emphasized that the authorities of the capital are persistently asking all enterprises and organizations, power structures to switch to a remote form of work and to separate the beginning of the working day in time to reduce passenger traffic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration announced that it did not intend to stop the work of public transport, despite the inclusion of the capital in the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

On March 20, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies attributed the city of Kyiv and Odesa region to the "red" zone of epidemic danger from March 23.

During the lockdown in the spring of 2020, Kyiv stopped transporting passengers by public transport, except for workers in critical areas with special passes.

Then Kyiv issued more than 400,000 special passes.

