Ukrzaliznytsia Not To Limit Boarding And Deboarding Of Passengers In Kyiv, Sumy And Odesa Regions

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company does not intend to restrict the boarding and deboarding of train passengers in Kyiv, Sumy and Odesa regions, including Kyiv.

The joint-stock company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the minutes of decisions of the extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, there are no special restrictions on the boarding and deboarding of passengers in Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as in Sumy and Odesa regions," it was said.

Thus, according to the report, the list of regions in which there are restrictions for railway passengers remains unchanged - Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr and Zakarpattia regions.

It is noted that the sale of tickets in these directions, as well as boarding and deboarding will be allowed as soon as the epidemic situation allows the Ministry of Health to exclude regions from the list of "red" zones.

Currently, Ukrzaliznytsia, together with the local authorities, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Health, is preparing a submission for the appointment of special flights in these regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, the Cabinet of Ministers handed over to the regional commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies the authority to organize transportation in regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger.

In February, the Cabinet of Ministers imposed a ban on the transportation of passengers by rail, as well as by road (with the exception of fixed-route taxis with no more than five passengers) and urban electric transport in regions that are classified as a "red" zone of epidemic danger.

