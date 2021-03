Cabinet Allows External Independent Testing And Bans Operation Of Aerial Ropeways In "Red" Zone

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed an external independent testing (EIT) and banned the operation of aerial ropeways in regions for which a "red" level of epidemic danger has been established.

This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 230 of March 22, which amends the previously established quarantine restrictions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, it is prohibited to hold mass events on the territory of the "red" zone, except for measures to assess the quality of education.

In the regions of the "red" zone, the work of educational institutions is prohibited, except for kindergartens, grades 1-4 of schools, and an exception has been introduced for persons who take part in measures to assess the quality of education.

A separate clause introduced a ban on the operation of aerial ropeways in the "red" zone.

In public areas of the "red" zone, it is prohibited to stay without respirators or protective masks covering the nose and mouth.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 319,000 people have registered for EIT-2021.

In 2021, the Ministry of Education canceled the final certification for grades 4 and 9 due to the increased incidence of coronavirus.

In March, the popular ski resort Bukovel in Ivano-Frankivsk region suspended work due to the region's compliance with the "red" level of epidemic danger.

