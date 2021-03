The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for conducting planned hospitalizations in regions with a "red" level of epidemiological danger.

This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers adopted on March 22 at an extraordinary meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, in the "red" zone of epidemic danger, it is prohibited to carry out planned hospitalization measures by state and municipal medical institutions, except for:

- provision of medical care due to the complicated course of pregnancy and childbirth;

- providing medical assistance to pregnant women, women in labour, newborns;

- providing medical care in specialized departments of medical institutions to patients with oncological and pulmonological diseases;

- provision of palliative care in inpatient conditions;

- the provision of routine care by highly specialized medical institutions of the national level, subject to the observance of appropriate sanitary and anti-epidemic measures;

- carrying out other urgent measures for hospitalization, if as a result of their transfer (postponement) there is a significant risk to the life or health of people.

It is also reported that these restrictions will operate exclusively in the "red" zone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, the Cabinet of Ministers handed over to the regional commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations the authority to organize transportation in regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger.

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations classified Kyiv and Sumy regions as a "red" epidemiological zone from March 24, the city of Kyiv and Odesa region - from March 23.

Previously, the "red" level of epidemic danger was established for Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.

