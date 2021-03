Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that the Cabinet of Ministers approved indicators for the introduction of additional quarantine restrictions by local authorities.

He announced this during a briefing on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, a resolution was adopted, which was initiated by the Ministry of Health. At the same time, it introduces some changes to our quarantine restrictions. We have introduced some indicators for territorial communities and local governments, according to which they will be able to determine hazard criteria and introduce additional quarantine restrictions within the city or community," Stepanov said.

According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, in regions with an "orange" level of epidemic danger, by the decision of the commissions for technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations, additional restrictive measures will be introduced if there are such signs:

- the number of new cases of coronavirus in the last seven days in a separate territorial community exceeds 70;

- the number of new cases of coronavirus detected in the last seven days exceeds the number of cases in the same period by 50% or more.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, the Cabinet of Ministers handed over to the regional commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations the authority to organize transportation in regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources