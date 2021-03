Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, says that Lviv region corresponds to the red level of epidemical danger.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stepanov noted that Ukraine has entered the third wave of the global coronavirus pandemic, and the British strain of the virus is spread around the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Health Ministry, as of March 22, the city of Kyiv and Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Chernivtsi regions corresponded to the red level as well.

On March 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 11,476 over March 21 to 1,565,732, and the number of deaths increased by 333 over March 21 to 30,431; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 42.1 times, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 2.1 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of March 23, a total of 1,565,732 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 30,431 fatal cases; 1,268,886 people had recovered.

On March 22, a total of 11,476 new disease cases were recorded, 333 people died, and 8,044 people recovered.

Therefore, as of March 22, the number of newly-infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (11,476 vs. 8,044).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of March 23 was 266,415, up 1.2% over March 22.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (154,036), Odesa region (99,371), and Kharkiv region (96,259).

