Negative PCR-Test Not Later Than 72 Hours Before Arrival Condition For Foreigners To Enter Ukraine – Cabinet

The Cabinet of Ministers established a negative result of a PCR test carried out not later than 72 hours before arrival as a condition for foreigners to enter Ukraine.

This is stated in the government resolution No. 230 of March 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, Minister of Health, Maksym Stepanov, stated that the Cabinet of Ministers established a negative PCR test result as a condition of entry into Ukraine, regardless of the country from which a citizen arrives, and regardless of the epidemiological situation (in the countries), at that this norm came into force from March 22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously, Stepanov informed about a plan to suggest that the Cabinet of Ministers take such a decision.

On March 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 11,476 over March 21 to 1,565,732, and the number of deaths increased by 333 over March 21 to 30,431; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 42.1 times, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 2.1 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of March 23, a total of 1,565,732 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 30,431 fatal cases; 1,268,886 people had recovered.

On March 22, a total of 11,476 new disease cases were recorded, 333 people died, and 8,044 people recovered.

Therefore, as of March 22, the number of newly-infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (11,476 vs. 8,044).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of March 23 was 266,415, up 1.2% over March 22.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (154,036), Odesa region (99,371), and Kharkiv region (96,259).

