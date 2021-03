World's first desert-railway loop line in China

Railroad in China. Photo by Xinhua.

Construction of the world's first desert-railway loop line is underway in China's largest desert, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

The loop line will surround the Taklimakan Desert in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, northwest China.

The 825-kilometer Heruo railway will link the city of Hotan with Ruoqiang county in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang.

Once complete, Heruo railway will be the first railway loop line to circle a desert.

Video by New China TV/Xinhua.

