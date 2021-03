Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is hoping that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union in 5-10 years.

The prime minister said this in an interview with the German newspaper, Handelsblatt, on March 21, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Our desire is to become a member of the EU in 5 to 10 years. This, of course, depends not only on us, but also on 27 other countries. The same applies to NATO. Ukraine is striving to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance. We are already working closely with NATO, as evidenced by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s statements that ‘NATO's doors are open to Ukraine,’" Shmyhal said.

He stressed that Ukraine is ready to become a member of the EU.

"Many Ukrainians gave their lives in the war with Russia for this idea," the prime minister said.

He added that Ukraine is currently negotiating with Brussels on a Common Aviation Area agreement and common energy-market standards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and the European Union recently agreed to sign a Common Aviation Area ("Open Skies") agreement on February 11, 2021, but the agreement was not signed at a meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council's meeting on February 11 as expected.

The head of the European Union’s Delegation to Ukraine, Mati Maasikas, has confirmed that Ukraine has met all the requirements for signing the document.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources