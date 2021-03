Ukraine is planning to supply hydrogen to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in an interview with the German newspaper, Handelsblatt, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Yes, this is our goal in the medium term. The production and transportation of hydrogen to Europe are among our top priorities along with the digitalization of our economy. We are actively discussing this with the European Union. Hydrogen production is a huge opportunity and can become an important economic sector for our countries," Shmyhal said when asked about the possibility of switching the Druzhba pipeline from transmission of natural gas to transportation of hydrogen to the European Union.

He added that this pipeline could play an important role in green energy.

According to Shmyhal, about UAH 14 billion in domestic investment in the development of Ukrainian gas storage facilities by 2030 is planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the DTEK energy holding company plans to launch a “green hydrogen” pilot project by the end of 2021.

The Energy Ministry has stated that Ukraine is considering the possibility of receiving advance payments from Germany for “green” hydrogen.

The Ministry of Energy has prepared three options for transporting hydrogen to Europe and, according to the ministry, Ukraine is considered as a possible supplier of hydrogen to Germany.

Shmyhal recently announced that Ukraine is developing a concept for the development of a domestic hydrogen market together with the UN Economic Commission for Europe.

