Shmyhal Instructs Economy Ministry To Develop Mechanism For Paying Compensation To Entrepreneurs Due To Introd

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture to develop a mechanism for compensating entrepreneurs who were forced to cease their activities due to the introduction of a "red" level of epidemic danger.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I instructed the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, with the involvement of local governments, to develop an algorithm for compensating losses to people who were forced to stop their activities due to the introduction of a "red" level of epidemic danger in their settlement," wrote the Prime Minister.

He stressed that the state will support people during the period of severe quarantine in the regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission for Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations has classified the city of Kyiv and Odesa region as a "red" epidemic hazard zone from March 23.

Earlier, Kharkiv region has strengthened quarantine from March 18 due to an increase in the incidence of coronavirus.

Lviv has strengthened quarantine from March 19.

Kyiv region has increased quarantine restrictions from March 21.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources