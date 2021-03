Kyiv Not To Stop Public Transport Work, Despite Being Included In "Red" Zone Of Epidemic Danger

The Kyiv City State Administration does not intend to stop the work of public transport, despite being included in the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

The Kyiv City State Administration announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It notes that the Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for the operation of transport in regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger, giving powers to regional commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies to independently decide on quarantine restrictions in the work of public transport.

On Monday, March 22, the permanent commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies of the Kyiv City State Administration decided not to stop the work of public transport in the capital - ground and subway.

Public transport will run with no more than 50% of the seats provided for by the technical characteristics of the vehicle and specified in the registration documents for such transport.

The Kyiv City State Administration calls on passengers to strictly observe anti-epidemic rules - mask mode and social distance.

"The city today is doing everything to prevent the transport and economic crisis and the collapse of the medical system," the first deputy chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk is quoted in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies attributed Kyiv and Odesa region to the "red" zone of epidemic danger since March 23.

On Monday, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kriklii stated that in regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger, the commissions for technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations would independently decide on passenger transportation.

